Man Facing Murder Charge for Allegedly Shooting, Killing 19-Year-Old in NE Miami-Dade

A South Florida man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old after getting into an argument with him near a northeast Miami-Dade shopping plaza.

Police said 32-year-old Robert Caleb was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Jeffrey Dunersaint.

Caleb told detectives Dunersaint almost ran him over Monday afternoon as he was walking to a 7-Eleven near the shopping center on Northeast 215th Street. He later saw the same car parked in front of a business and got into an argument with the victim.

As the victim walked away, Caleb allegedly pulled a gun out of his backpack and fired at him, officers wrote in an arrest affidavit. Then a bystander got involved in the shooting and shot at Caleb. The victim stumbled away, but Caleb followed him. The victim allegedly begged for his life as Caleb shot him a second time.

Dozens of officers responded to the scene, where two vehicles also crashed into each other while trying to avoid the shooting. Paramedics found the victim in the walkway of the shopping center and took him to Aventura Hospital, where he later died.

Caleb is being held in jail without bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

One person was shot and killed Monday in northeast Miami-Dade. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports.