Man Facing Murder Charge in Fatal Shooting of Woman in Doral Hotel Room

A man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a Doral hotel room last month, officials said.

Javon Alexander Washington, 21, was arrested Thursday on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 57-year-old Maritza Ceballos-Henrique, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Javon Alexander Washington

Ceballos-Henrique, also known as Lisa Ceballos, was found shot to death on Feb. 6 at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 8720 Northwest 33rd Street.

Police said officers found her body after responding to reports of an unresponsive woman in one of the hotel's rooms.

Washington was later identified as a suspect and arrested. Police haven't said what led detectives to Washington or what his connection is with Ceballos-Henrique.

Washington was being held without bond Friday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.