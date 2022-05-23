Man Facing Murder Charge in Alleged Broward Crime Spree That Left Baby, 2 Others Dead

A man is facing murder and other charges in connection with an alleged crime spree that spanned multiple Broward County cities Friday and ended with an infant and two other people dead.

Dale Daniel Spidle, 35, is charged with premeditated murder, robbery, aggravated battery, burglary, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, reckless driving and resisting an officer, according to Broward County jail records.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. when police officers in Coral Springs responded to a reported hit-and-run crash in the 8100 block of Wiles Road.

Officers tried to stop the car involved, a silver Kia, but the driver fled and the pursuit was discontinued, Coral Springs Police officials said.

A short time later, a vehicle matching that description was involved in a crash in Pompano Beach, in the area of Sample Road and Powerline Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday that when deputies and fire rescue crews responded they found a crash involving four vehicles, and found a driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man who'd been shot and two other crash victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting victim was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Deputies learned the shooter, Spidle, exited the Kia after the crash, shot the victim, and then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, officials said.

NBC 6's Kim Wynne has more on the emotional spree Friday that went across three cities.

After that crash, there was another crash reported on Sample Road near Northwest 42nd Avenue in Coconut Creek. Two people were reportedly injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect reportedly took off on foot from that scene and allegedly robbed a woman before he was eventually taken into custody.

Coral Springs Police said they ran the Kia tag which came back to an apartment complex on Northwest 88th Avenue in Coral Springs.

When officers arrived at the complex, they discovered a 31-year-old woman and a baby boy less than a year old suffering from severe trauma. Officials didn't say what caused the severe trauma.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the infant was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Their identities haven't been released.

Spidle was being held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The charges against Spidle appear to be only for the incidents in Pompano Beach and Coconut Creek.

BSO said they're investigating the series of incidents in collaboration with police from Coral Springs and Coconut Creek.