Man Facing Video Voyeurism Charges After Camera Found in Bathroom at Medley Business

An employee of a Medley business is facing video voyeurism charges after police said he allegedly placed a camera in the women's bathroom.

Ronny Jose Barbera-Quintero, 39, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of video voyeurism, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ronny Jose Barbera-Quintero

The alleged incident happened at Ricoma Embroidery Machines on Northwest 124th Street in Medley.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the business after an employee found a camera under the sink in the women's restroom.

Workers reviewed the footage on the camera, which showed a person wearing a red long sleeve shirt attempting to place the camera, the report said.

When the business' surveillance cameras were reviewed, they showed Barbera-Quintero wearing a red long sleeve shirt entering the restroom, the report said.

Medley Police Medley Police released photos of a camera found in a restroom at a business. An employee, Ronny Jose Barbera-Quintero, was arrested on video voyeurism charges.

Barbera-Quintero later admitted to detectives that he had worn a red sweater and had used the woman's restroom because the men's restroom was being used at the time, the report said.

After the camera was placed, four victims entered the women's restroom, the report said.

Investigators reviewed the footage and "observed multiple victims undressing and privately exposing their bodies to use the toilet in a place where they expected to have a reasonable expectation of privacy," the report said.

Barbera-Quintero was arrested and booked into jail, where his bond was set at $5,000. Attorney information wasn't available.