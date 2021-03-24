Miami-Dade

Man Falls Off Jet Ski, Goes Missing in Water Near Doral: MDPD

Crews returned to the scene Wednesday morning, but still have been able to find the man

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Crews searched through the night and into Wednesday morning for a man who went missing after falling off a jet ski in the water near Doral.

Miami-Dade Police divers and officials from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation were called to the scene near the 12400 block of Northwest 25th Street, where the man fell in before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Crews returned to the scene Wednesday morning, but still have been able to find the man.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Suspect Sought in Elderly Woman Attack, Parkland Dads Speak After Latest Mass Shooting

Palm Beach County 4 hours ago

Crews Rescue Naked Woman Stuck for ‘Significant Time' in Storm Drain

Several abandoned watercrafts were spotted in the area, where workers say large groups gather.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeFish and Wildlife Conservation CommissionDoralmissing man
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us