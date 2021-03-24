Man Falls Off Jet Ski, Goes Missing in Water Near Doral: MDPD

Crews searched through the night and into Wednesday morning for a man who went missing after falling off a jet ski in the water near Doral.

Miami-Dade Police divers and officials from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation were called to the scene near the 12400 block of Northwest 25th Street, where the man fell in before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews returned to the scene Wednesday morning, but still have been able to find the man.

Several abandoned watercrafts were spotted in the area, where workers say large groups gather.

