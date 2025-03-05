Man fatally shot another man he believed was talking to his girlfriend: BSO

A man is facing a murder charges after he allegedly fatally shot another man who he believed was talking to his girlfriend in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Deshawn Tyres Allen, 29, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the Monday morning shooting of 52-year-old Chaddric Loray, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Officials said Loray was found lying in the roadway swale with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned Loray and Allen had been involved in an earlier dispute that was over the fact that Allen believed Loray was talking to his girlfriend, an arrest report said.

During the dispute, Loray pulled a gun on Allen, but no one was injured, the report said.

After the dispute, Allen followed Loray to two locations before shooting him, authorities said.

A witness who was at the shooting scene reported hearing around eight gunshots go off and identified a pickup truck that was caught on camera near the shooting scene as a work truck that was driven by Allen, the report said.

Allen, of Boca Raton, was later taken into custody and booked into jail.