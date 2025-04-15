Man fatally shot at apartment complex in NE Miami-Dade: MDSO

An investigation is underway in Northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday morning after a person was fatally shot, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 151th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Once at the scene, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Video captured several cruisers at the complex and a tarp was seen covering the victim's body.

MDSO has not released the victim's identity or any information on a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story.