Miami-Dade County

Man fatally shot at apartment complex in NE Miami-Dade: MDSO

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 151th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue

By Julian Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in Northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday morning after a person was fatally shot, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 151th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video captured several cruisers at the complex and a tarp was seen covering the victim's body.

MDSO has not released the victim's identity or any information on a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us