Man fatally shot at apartment complex in NE Miami-Dade: MDSO

An investigation is underway in Northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday morning after a person was fatally shot, deputies said.
According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 151th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue.
Once at the scene, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Video captured several cruisers at the complex and a tarp was seen covering the victim's body.
MDSO has not released the victim's identity or any information on a suspect or suspects.
This is a developing story.