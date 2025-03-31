Man fatally shot at smoke shop in Pompano Beach: BSO

An investigation is underway Monday after a man was fatally shot at a smoke shop in Pompano Beach, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Sunday, shortly after 12 a.m., in the 1200 block of E. Sample Road.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they entered the Fire Up Smoke Shop and found the victim, 27-year-old Sayf Abdelaziz inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Once fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, they pronounced Abdelaziz deceased.

During their investigation, detectives said an unknown subject went inside the smoke shop, approached the counter with a handgun and shot Abdelaziz.

After the shooting, the subject fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO.