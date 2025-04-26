A man who stabbed his father with a sword in West Palm Beach was fatally shot on Saturday after a deputy was forced to fire, officials said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the 6400 block of Emerald Dunes Drive at around 3 a.m. after receiving reports of an armed domestic incident.

Once at the scene, deputies located a man in his 20s who was stabbing his father with a sword and ordered him to drop the weapon.

After refusing to comply with their orders, a deputy discharged his weapon and shot the suspect.

Both the father, 52, and his son succumbed to their injuries.

PBSO has not released the identities of the two.

What led up to the incident is also unclear.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.