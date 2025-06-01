Lauderhill

Man fatally shot during confrontation in Lauderhill: Police

According to Lauderhill Police, the shooting happened at 3881 NW 7th Street following the confrontation between the victim and a person who called 911

An investigation is underway in Lauderhill Sunday morning after a man was fatally shot during a confrontation, police said.

The caller told police he did not know the victim.

As the confrontation continued, the police said the caller pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the ground who was unresponsive.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue pronounced the man deceased.

His identity has not been disclosed.

Video at the scene captured a man sitting with his head down.

The caller remained on the scene and cooperated with officers.

No arrests have been made.

