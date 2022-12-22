Man Fatally Shot Girlfriend's Ex After Dispute at Miami Springs Home: Police

A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during a dispute at a Miami Springs home Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at an efficiency at a home in the 600 block of South Drive, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said the two men and woman were involved in a dispute that escalated when one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the other.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity wasn't released but police said he was 20 years old.

The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Lucas Antonio Cereceda, was later charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, the 20-year-old had shown up at the home where his ex-girlfriend lives and was invited inside by Cereceda so they could "address the differences with his ex-girlfriend."

They eventually got into a verbal dispute that led to the shooting, the report said.

Cereceda was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

