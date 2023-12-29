Man fatally shot in apparent domestic shooting in Miramar: police

A man was killed in Miramar on Friday morning, after an altercation escalated to a shooting.

Miramar police say the shooting appeared to be domestic, and that the victim was initially driven to a second location, before 911 was called.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Miramar Police.

Police say the suspected shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

The incident involved a current and former boyfriend, Miramar police added.

Charges have yet to be filed, pending an investigation. It's unclear what led up to the altercation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.