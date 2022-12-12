Miami Gardens

Man Fatally Shot in Miami Gardens

After finding the victim unresponsive on Sunday night, officials took him to the hospital where he later died.

By NBC 6 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is currently underway after a man was shot and killed in Miami Gardens, according to police.

Police say the victim was found unresponsive at around 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Another man with a gunshot wound drove himself to the Miami Gardens Police Department headquarters, police say. From there, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

At this time, it is unclear whether the two victims were involved in the same shooting.

