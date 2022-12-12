Man Fatally Shot in Miami Gardens

An investigation is currently underway after a man was shot and killed in Miami Gardens, according to police.
Police say the victim was found unresponsive at around 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Another man with a gunshot wound drove himself to the Miami Gardens Police Department headquarters, police say. From there, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
At this time, it is unclear whether the two victims were involved in the same shooting.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.