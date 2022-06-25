Man Fatally Shot in Possible Domestic Incident in Homestead

A man was fatally shot at a residence in Homestead early Saturday morning, according to Miami-Dade police.

After receiving reports of a man shot, the Homestead Police Department responded to a residence located at Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street at approximately 3:23 a.m.

Once units arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. HPD confirmed that the man's body was located in the rear alleyway of 1389 NW 14th Street in Homestead deceased.

Fire rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead, according to MDPD.

A woman has been detained and transported to the Homicide Bureau for further questioning.

The preliminary information is leading investigators to believe that this may be a domestic-related incident, according to MDPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.