Miami-Dade County

Man Fatally Shot in West Little River

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man died after he was shot in front of a car wash business Friday in West Little River, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded after 4 p.m. to the area of NW 22nd Avenue and 92nd Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died at the scene, police said. The shooter left before officers arrived.

Residents told NBC 6 the victim was a man in his 60s who has been washing cars in the neighborhood for a long time.

"I just don't understand why somebody would do that to him," said one woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

