Man Fatally Shot Inside North Miami Residential Building

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead inside a North Miami residential building Thursday.

Officers arrived at the Next Step residential complex located at Northeast 6th Avenue and 134th Street after the shooting took place just after 4:30 a.m.

Police confirmed the body of one male victim was found, but would not release his identity at this time.

Investigators said they spoke with one person of interest and had interviewed other witnesses, but would not confirm if any arrests had been made.