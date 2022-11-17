Broward County

Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fire rescue brought him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us