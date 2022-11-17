Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fire rescue brought him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.