Man fatally stabbed in NW Miami-Dade after fight, 2 in custody: Police

Two people were in custody after a man was fatally stabbed early Saturday, Miami-Dade police said.

It happened at around 3:25 am at 14601 NW 185th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the victim was flown to HCA Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

“Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries,” authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and three others were involved in a fight, “which escalated when one of the subjects produced a knife and stabbed the victim,” according to police.

Two people were taken into custody, but their names were not immediately provided.

It was unclear if the third person was being sought.

Miami-Dade police are investigating.