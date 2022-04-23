Man Fatally Struck by Car While Walking on I-95

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car after officials say he was improperly walking on the outside lane of northbound I-95 early Saturday morning.

A driver was traveling northbound on the outside lane of I-95 when his silver Volkswagen struck the pedestrian near exit 26, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the pedestrian, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver, 22, was rushed to Broward Health.

Witnesses say the pedestrian's body went through the driver's windshield, allegedly hitting the man behind the wheel.

After the incident shut down multiple traffic lanes, everything was back open at 5:27 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for details.