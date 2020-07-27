Man Finds Shark Head, Fins Washed Ashore on Florida Beach

A Florida man found something you don’t normally see on the sand: a shark head and two fins that washed ashore this weekend.

Dave Schur told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV he saw the objects while walking along a dog beach near the Davis Island area of Tampa. He took photos of the items and sent it to his wife, who was the first person to say they may have been cut off.

“The closer you look at it there’s just no way an animal doesn’t specifically eat off a body and leave the fins and head,” Schur said. “It had to have been done by a human.”

Schur said he’s glad the shark head washed ashore on a more secluded part of the beach, away from families who may have had small children with them.

“It’s why me and my family love being here and like I said my dog and I are out there every single weekend for the past nine years,” Schur told the station. “It’s rare, I’ve never seen this before but I hope it never happens again.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rules state that all sharks caught must remain in whole condition “with heads, tails and fins attached until landed.”