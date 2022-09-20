Man Fired Into Crowd Outside Miami-Dade Bar, was Shot by Bystander: Police

A man who opened fire on a crowd outside a Miami-Dade bar leaving two other men wounded was shot in the arm by a bystander who returned fire and is now facing attempted murder charges, police said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Chicagoan Bar at 10702 Northwest 7th Avenue in Pinewood.

When officers arrived they found a man who'd been shot multiple times in his lower back and leg. A second victim brought himself to Northshore Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to an arrest report, while officers were at the scene treating the first victim, 30-year-old Kijuan Sears walked up to them and said he'd been shot in his left arm.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Sears was initially thought to be a victim and said his only involvement had been breaking up a fight, the report said.

But when detectives reviewed surveillance footage it showed Sears shooting into a crowd outside the bar, injuring the two victims.

The video also showed a bystander returning fire to try to protect people in the crowd, the report said.

The bystander had approached officers at the scene with the rifle and identified himself as one of the shooters, the report said.

Sears was taken into custody and a search of his home turned up multiple firearms, the report said.

The report said Sears is facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm in public, one count of perjury by contradictory statements and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Sears was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.