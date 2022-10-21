Man Flashed Gun at Other Driver During Florida Keys Road Rage Incident: Sheriff

A Colorado man was arrested after he flashed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Tyler Austin Marshall, 24, was arrested Thursday on an aggravated battery charge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The victim told deputies that Marshall changed lanes multiple times and was preventing her from passing as they were traveling southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 93.

She said Marshall, who was in a red Mazda sedan, displayed a firearm, putting her in fear for her life, officials said.

When the Mazda was stopped a short time later, Marshall confessed to deputies to displaying a 9mm Ruger handgun, officials said.

Marshall was booked into jail and the gun was placed in evidence, officials said.