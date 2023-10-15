Miami

Man found beaten up in Allapattah, sent to ER

Police are investigating an incident that left a man in the emergency room on Sunday morning.

A man was found beaten in the Allapattah neighborhood on Sunday morning. 

According to police, the man was found conscious and alert around 2:42 AM in the area of NW 17th Avenue and 21st Terrace. 

Authorities say the man was taken to the Emergency Room at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Police say they are investigating why the beating happened and who was responsible. 

