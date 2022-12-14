Man Found Dead After Barricading Himself in NE Miami Apartment: Police

A man who barricaded himself inside a northeast Miami apartment Wednesday morning following a police involved shooting was found dead.

Officers were at the scene located at a high-rise apartment building located near Northeast 35th Street and E. Coast Avenue. SWAT team units were also called to the scene.

Miami Police said just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the scene about a person brandishing a firearm in the lobby. Officers tried to make contact with the man and two of them fired their weapons.

#BREAKING: “Police involved shooting” now confirmed. PIO is heading our way with more @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/ST00lPbB64 — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) December 14, 2022

The man, whose identity was not released, barricaded himself in one of the rooms. The building was evacuated as officers continue working to negotiate an end.

Just after 7 a.m., Miami Police confirmed the man was found dead in the room after police entered it. Police did not confirm if the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as N. Miami Avenue and Northeast 2nd Avenue are closed at 36th Street due to the investigation.

