Man's Body Found in Truck Amid Crash Investigation on Palmetto Expressway

Troopers found a man's body inside of a truck early Monday as they investigated a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene just after 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto just north of the Dolphin Expressway.

Chopper footage showed a smashed silver pick-up truck on its side and a busted barrier at the exit ramp to Northwest 87th Avenue.

Investigators said the man inside the truck was already dead and that he wasn't killed in the crash.

Police have not released details on the driver's identity, his cause of death or how long he's been dead.

FHP and investigators have also not confirmed any information at this time about the crash, including if alcohol or speed played a role.