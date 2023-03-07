Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting at Tamarac Home: BSO

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead following a reported shooting at a home in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call of a delayed report of a shooting in the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who was dead. His identity wasn't released.

The Broward Medical Examiner's Office will determine the manner and cause of death, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other information has been released.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.