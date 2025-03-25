Miami-Dade County

Man found dead at bridge construction site in Palmetto Bay: Police

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the man was found at the Southwest 87th Avenue bridge construction site

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in Palmetto Bay Tuesday after a man was found dead at a construction site, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the man was found at the Southwest 87th Avenue bridge construction site by another construction worker at around 6:30 a.m.

The man, whose identity or age was not released, was found in a ditch with water and his shirt off.

Officials have launched a death investigation.

Details remain limited as detectives continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

