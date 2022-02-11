Fort Lauderdale

Man Found Dead in Fort Lauderdale Was Killed on His Birthday

Steven Campbell had just turned 33.

A man whose body was found in Fort Lauderdale Beach was killed on his birthday Thursday, and investigators are still looking for the shooter.

Steven Campbell had just turned 33. His body was found lying face down just before midnight in the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

"'Ma, I see you later, love you,'" Parlet Campbell recalled the last words she heard from her son.

"For them to kill him the way they did, it was very cowardly of them," she said.

Parlet Campbell said her son was excited to celebrate his birthday with family and had planned a big dinner for next week.

"He made the reservation for Tuesday at 7 and that was it," she said.

Cellphone video captured the moments right after the gunshots rang out.

The video also shows someone running from the scene and a car speeding off, leaving a black truck behind.

"They shouldn’t have taken his life like that and left him to die on the street like a dog," said Steven Campbell's aunt, Veronica Mattis. "You don’t do that to people. He’s a human being."

Steven Campbell worked at a funeral home and had dreams of opening one of his own.

"Very gentle, very helpful," his mother said. "Full of respect."

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

"You are cowards and you took somebody that was very precious," his mother said.

