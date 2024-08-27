Miami-Dade County

Man found dead in truck on Palmetto Expressway after shooting: Police

The discovery was made Monday on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of the Expressway near Northwest 103rd Street

A shooting happened before a man was found dead inside a pickup truck on the side of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade on Monday, according to police.

The discovery was made just after noon on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of the Expressway near Northwest 103rd Street.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said they received a call of a suspicious silver Ford truck and when troopers arrived, they found the man's body inside.

His identity hasn't been released.

Hialeah Police confirmed on Tuesday that a shooting happened before the discovery and said they're investigating this as a homicide case. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

RAW: Police respond after a man's body was found in a pickup truck on the side of the Palmetto Expressway.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed investigators at the scene Monday, where the truck was partially covered by a yellow tarp.

Multiple lanes of the northbound Palmetto were closed as a result of the investigation.

