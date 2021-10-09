Hollywood

Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked Outside CVS in Hollywood

The Hollywood Police Department is investigating the death of a man that was found inside a car in Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. Saturday outside a CVS located near 901 N Federal Highway in Hollywood.

The car appeared to have been in the parking lot for several days, police said.

Authorities said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but they are in the early stages of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

