Man found dead inside Kendall home, possibly killed by his own dog: Police

Police said it appears a dog killed its owner after a man's body was found with bite marks Tuesday inside a Kendall home.

Miami-Dade Police and animal control responded to the home at Southwest 104th Street and 127th Avenue.

According to police, a friend of the victim had not heard from him since Sunday. The friend then came to the house to check on the victim when he found him dead in the garage.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead with what appeared to be dog bite marks.

It's unclear how long the body was there and what prompted the attack.

The official cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

Police could not confirm the breed of the dog but friends said it was mixed. Animal control removed the dog from the scene.

"Regardless of the breed of the dog, this is a very unfortunate circumstance," Miami-Dade Detective Andre Martin said. "It's not a circumstance any pet owner, I believe, thinks they would encounter while owning their pet and our condolences are with the victim's family."