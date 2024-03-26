Man found drowned in New River identified as West Point cadet

A man who was found drowned in a river in Fort Lauderdale has been identified as a West Point cadet who was in South Florida for spring break.

Havin Morris, 21, of California, was reported missing Saturday night and was last seen in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Street, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Divers found his body in the New River on Monday night. His death appears to be an accidental drowning and police said they don't suspect foul play.

"Cadet Morris was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, committed to serving his country as an Army Officer," West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland said in a statement. "The entire West Point Community offers our heartfelt condolences to the Morris family."