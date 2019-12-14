Polk County

Man Found Eaten by Alligator Actually Died of Meth Overdose

The body of the 45-year-old was found in a canal on private property in June in Polk County

Getty Images

Florida officials say a man who was found partially eaten by an alligator in June actually died of a meth overdose.

According to an autopsy report from a central Florida medical examiner, Michael Glenn Ford II had methamphetamine in his system when he died, and that was the cause of his death.

The body of the 45-year-old was found in a canal on private property in June in Polk County, halfway between Tampa and Orlando.

Ford’s hand and foot were found inside the gator’s stomach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission trapped and killed the alligator to perform the necropsy.

Medical Examiner Stephen Nelson wrote in a report dated Nov. 27 that Ford's injuries and amputations lacked the “sufficient associated bleeding to suggest they were made while alive."

