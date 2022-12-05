Man Found Fatally Shot Along Road Near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death along a roadway near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Monday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of S. Perimeter Road around 8:15 a.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews arrived and later pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Marquell Wilson said he was inside a nearby business at around 7 a.m. before he heard something going on outside and walked out to a startling crime scene.

"It's unfortunate, very unfortunate," he said.

#BREAKING Fort Lauderdale Police investigate a shooting in broad daylight that left a man dead this morning @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/b01DQwN7zl — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) December 5, 2022

Detectives remained at the scene for several hours with the body behind a blue tarp and surrounded by yellow crime scene tape.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.