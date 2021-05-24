Man Found Fatally Shot in Hialeah

Officials are investigating after a man was found shot and killed Monday in Hialeah.

Paramedics responded to the area of West 3rd Court and 29th Street, where they found a 24-year-old man dead at the scene.

It's unclear where he was shot and what led up to the shooting. Police have not identified the victim.

Police blocked off the area for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.