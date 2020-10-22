Miami-Dade County

Man Found Fatally Shot Near Miami-Dade Transit Bus

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Miami-Dade Transit bus Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

Miami Police said they received a call of a man unresponsive in a transit bus. Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials later confirmed that the man had been shot. He was later identified as 33-year-old Brandon Bennett.

Police haven't released any details about a possible motive or information about possible suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

