Man found fatally shot on pedestrian bridge near school in Miami Gardens

An investigation is underway in Miami Gardens after a man was found fatally shot on a pedestrian bridge near an elementary school early Monday morning.

Miami Gardens Police officers responded to the scene along Northwest 166th Street - next to Golden Glades Elementary School -- around 7:30 a.m., where they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on scene. His identity hasn't been released

Aerial video from Chopper 6 showed a yellow tarp covering the man's body on the ramp as authorities investigated the scene.

Detectives later took away the man's body and a bicycle that was laying on the ramp next to the body.

Esther Thomas, who lives across the street from where the body was found said she didn't hear any gunfire.

"It's bad, the school is right there," Thomas said. "Every place now is bad. It's all over Miami, you know and every place else."

What led up the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.