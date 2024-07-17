Man found guilty 11 years after murder outside Opa-locka supermarket

A man was found guilty on all counts Tuesday after being tried for the murder of another man in a robbery gone wrong outside an Opa-locka supermarket in 2013.

Jurors found Otis Burns II guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery.

"I'm just very glad with the outcome and hopefully this guy will never hurt anyone again," said Elizabeth Fundora, the victim’s mother.

A man testified about the day when he was shot in the chest and his cousin, Danny Fundora, was killed outside an Opa-locka supermarket back in 2013. NBC6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Jurors found Burns killed Danny Fundora and injured his cousin Alex Fundora in February 2013 after leaving an Opa-locka supermarket. Prosecutors argued it was a robbery gone bad.

Four years after the unsolved murder, NBC6 reported about the case and a viewer called in a crucial tip. That tip led to the arrest of Burns.

"We thank you for your work, because without your work, we wouldn't have this moment," William Fundora said. "You brought this to light, and that created the tip that brought this man to prison. And Detective Denmark and his team did an outstanding job.”

Danny Fundora

"If it hadn't been for that interview on that Memorial Day weekend, this would have never happened," Elizabeth Fundora said. "So I thank you so much. I hope that you solve a lot more cases for a lot of other families."

Jurors deliberated for more than six hours. When the verdict was read, the Fundora family was in tears. Burns showed little emotion but later smiled at relatives in the courtroom.

"We were very nervous we didn't know what was going on if that was going to be dropped to a lesser charge, and that wouldn’t be justice," William Fundora said.

During sentencing, Danny Fundora’s family gave impact statements and addressed Burns. His sister showed compassion and wished him peace and healing.

"I understand that you and your family live a very different life and have to worry over things that you shouldn't have to," Natalie Fundora said. "I wish things could be different for all of us. I wish you could have reclaimed your life and lived happily with your family and that you never crossed paths with my cousin nor my brother."

Burns has been sentenced to life in prison.