Man Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Plantation Love Triangle Killing

More than five years after a man was beaten to death and had his body tossed in a dumpster in Plantation in what authorities said was a love triangle turned deadly, the man accused in the killing has been found guilty.

Eric Robinson, 51, was convicted of second-degree murder Monday in the bludgeoning death of 39-year-old Nicholis Wilcox in October of 2017.

Police said Robinson beat Wilcox to death in an apartment home they once lived in together. Prosecutors said Robinson came into the room where Wilcox was in bed with Robinson’s ex-girlfriend, Isabella Tagliarini, and beat him with a metal rod.

Broward Sheriff's Office Eric Robinson and Isabella Tagliarini

Wilcox's body was later found in a dumpster in Plantation, behind a shopping center off Cleary Boulevard and Nob Hill Road.

Police said Tagliarini helped Robinson clean up the murder scene, dispose of the body and dump a bloody mattress in a separate dumpster not far from the house.

During his trial, Robinson's defense attorneys alleged Tagliarini is the one who beat Wilcox to death, and then asked Robinson for help.

Tagliarini has already pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and faces up to five years in prison. She testified in Robinson's case for the prosecution and will be sentenced at a later date.

Robinson's first trial ended in a mistrial after the judge overseeing the case said previous domestic violence issues involving Robinson should not have been raised.

Robinson's sentencing is set for June 16 where he could face up to life in prison.