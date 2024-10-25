Man found guilty of murdering Miami-Dade high schooler over Yeezys has outburst in court

The man who was found guilty of murdering a Miami-Dade high school senior over the popular Yeezys sneakers had an outburst after the victim's family addressed him in court Friday, calling him a "monster."

"You are the epitome of evil and darkness that this world represents," the father of Andrea Camps Lacayo said to Adrian Crosby. "There's only one place animals like you belong, and that's in prison for the rest of your life."

Crosby, 23, then suddenly jumped from his chair, cursing and trying to lunge at the family before officers intervened and dragged him away from the courtroom.

A jury found Crosby guilty of felony murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery in the sneaker sale-turned-shooting that killed 18-year-old Camps Lacayo. He's expected to be sentenced to life in prison.

Family Photo, NBC6 Andrea Camps Lacayo

"This court today confirmed once again that truth that we all seek – the truth that you are a fool, a liar, and a monster for what you did not only to Andrea but our whole entire family and friends," the teen's father said after the verdict was read, turning directly to Crosby and pointing at him.

The trial, which began Tuesday, came eight months after jurors convicted George Walton on a first-degree murder charge for partaking in the incident.

Despite Walton not being the shooter, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder charges for trying to kill Camps Lacayo’s boyfriend, Sergio Berben, who was shot but survived.

Authorities said Berben and his girlfriend were hoping to sell Walton three pairs of sneakers — from the shoe line launched with rapper Kanye West — worth about $935.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s, Homicide Bureau, have identified and arrested George Walton, left, and Adrian Cosby, right, for the murder of Andrea Lacayo.

Once the three met, Walton asked to try the shoes on, and Berben responded saying he first wanted to see payment, according to an arrest report.

Around that time, Cosby approached Berben's vehicle on the driver's side and allegedly shot both Berben and Camps Lacayo with a firearm.

Berben took the stand Tuesday at Cosby's trial.

"He shot and killed my girlfriend and tried to kill me as well,” Berben told jurors.

After the shooting, Berben drove off but stopped on the side of the road as Camps Lacayo was dying. Eventually, paramedics and police arrived at the side of the road where the couple had parked.

Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Jenna Parmenter also testified and said Camps Lacayo was "going in and out of consciousness" and remembered the victim asking "if she was going to be OK."

However, Parmenter told jurors, “she faded back out and closed her eyes.”