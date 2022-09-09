Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders

A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach.

Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance.

He is one of two men accused of firing at three people about 1:30 a.m. Labor Day in the 200 block of Clematis Street. A 24-year-old man was critically wounded but is expected to survive, police said.

West Palm Beach Police officers working an off-duty assignment nearby heard the shots and responded quickly, learning the getaway car was a blue Audi.

Hours later, Boynton Beach Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found the car crashed into a building and Grinnon hiding under another parked car.

“Two handguns were recovered at the bail out in Deerfield Beach,” said police spokesman Mike Jachles, at a news conference Thursday night in West Palm Beach. “There were other items of evidence recovered as well as some surveillance video.”

Grinnon was the passenger in the rented getaway car, but the driver got away and is still being sought, Jachles said.

The three people shot at were targeted. “This is not a random incident,” Jachles added.

Grinnon is not cooperating, investigators said.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail about 7:30 a.m. Monday on unrelated charges including possession of a weapon by a violent career criminal, firing a weapon in public and resisting arrest, but three counts of attempted murder have been added, records show.