Surveillance shows shooting victim collapsing at Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a shopping plaza in Lauderdale Lakes Monday night.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of North State Road 7.

When deputies arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage showed the man's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp. More than a dozen evidence markers were on the ground nearby.

The owner of a cell phone store at the plaza said the victim had come into the shop earlier Monday to get his cell phone screen fixed but didn't come back to pick up the phone.

When the owner stepped outside to smoke a cigarette, he saw the body and called 911.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Cedarien Camper.

Surveillance footage from the plaza shows Camper running from what appears to be gunshots as he's hit and collapses on the ground.

Detectives are investigating but haven't released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Authorities responded to another shooting in Lauderdale Lakes Monday night about three miles away. It's unknown whether the two shootings are related.

