Man Found Shot to Death at Lauderhill Shopping Plaza

Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a shopping plaza in Lauderhill early Tuesday.
Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting at the shopping center at 5562 W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 3 a.m., Lauderhill Police officials said.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police haven't released the victim's name.
A vehicle was found nearby with bullet holes, but there were no other witnesses or suspects located, officials said.
The shooting remains under investigation.