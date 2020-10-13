Broward County

Man Found Shot to Death at Lauderhill Shopping Plaza

Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a shopping plaza in Lauderhill early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting at the shopping center at 5562 W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 3 a.m., Lauderhill Police officials said.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the victim's name.

A vehicle was found nearby with bullet holes, but there were no other witnesses or suspects located, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

