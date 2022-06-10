Miami-Dade County

Man Found Shot to Death in Car in NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Officers arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Northwest 25th Avenue after reports of shots being fired in the area

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood late Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of Northwest 25th Avenue in the West Little River neighborhood shortly after 11 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter call, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

When they arrived, the officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said they have no information on a possible suspect but the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

