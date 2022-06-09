Man Found Shot to Death in Doorway of SW Miami-Dade Home: Police

Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in the doorway of a southwest Miami-Dade home.

Officers arrived at the scene at 11395 Southwest 216th Street just before 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

A man's body was seen covered by a police tarp in the back doorway of the home. Officers did not release the identity of the victim or details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

