Miami-Dade County

Man Found Shot to Death in Florida City Neighborhood

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Florida City neighborhood Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Northwest 7th Avenue.

Florida City Police officials said officers responded to a shooting and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting led nearby Florida City Elementary to be placed on a lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was later lifted.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials haven't released any other information on the shooting or any possible suspects.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyFlorida City
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us