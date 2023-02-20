Man Found Shot to Death in North Miami Beach a Week Before His Wedding

Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Miami Beach that claimed a man's life a week before he was set to get married.

The man, identified by friends as Hershy Schwartz, was found shot to death inside his car Sunday in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Northeast 167th Street not far from Interstate 95.

Friends said they believe Schwartz was shot Saturday night.

Schwartz was originally from New York and had lived in South Florida for about 12 years.

Schwartz was active in his Orthodox Jewish community in North Miami Beach and elsewhere, and was a lead member of an organization that offers help to those in need.

One of the organization's tasks is cleaning up messy crime scenes where a Jewish person is involved, and on Sunday, his colleagues had to respond to his crime scene.

For religious reasons, it’s important that crime scenes are cleaned up quickly.

"The things that he was known for was his ability to give dignity in death, and it's unfortunate that his friends had to do the same thing for him yesterday, which was literally a week before his wedding," friend Yehuda Kaploun said.

Police have released few details on the killing, including a possible motive.

@myNMBPolice responded to 25 NE 167 St (Wendy’s) this morning in regards to a male in his 40’s that was found deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gun shot wound. Detectives are still following up on leads and DO NOT have a motive at this time. More info to follow. -NMB4 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 20, 2023

Investigators are looking for at least one gunman.