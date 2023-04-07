Man Found Shot to Death in NW Miami-Dade After ShotSpotter Alert

Police are investigating a shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neigborhood that left a man dead early Friday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 107th Street in Pinewood.

When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot to death. His identity wasn't released.

Police said they have no suspect information, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Officers could been seen cleaning blood from a sidewalk and canvassing the scene, interviewing possible witnesses and residents.

Neighbors said they didn't hear gunshots, but said violence in the area is an ongoing concern.

"I get nervous about things, but things happen everywhere but you can’t say which neighborhood you’re gonna live in cause you got problems everywhere you go, but I’d like them to keep it safe," said one woman, who didn't want to be identified.