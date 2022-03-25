Miami-Dade

Man Found Shot to Death in NW Miami-Dade Roadway: Police

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after midnight near the 2400 block of Northwest 82nd Avenue

By NBC 6

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after midnight near the 2400 block of Northwest 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to the area after a ShotSpotter alert nearby.

Once they arrived, officers found a man located in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the shooting or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

