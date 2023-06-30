Man found shot to death in SUV in Opa-locka: Miami-Dade Police

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside his SUV in Opa-locka Friday morning.

Opa-locka Police officers made the discovery while responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1000 block of Caliph Street around 7:30 a.m.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was found shot to death inside his vehicle.

Footage showed a silver SUV covered with a tarp with investigators nearby surveying the scene.

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

